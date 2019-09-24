Japan's Motegi says no concern regarding U.S. threats of additional tariffs on Japan's autos

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday there should be no concern regarding U.S. threats of additional tariffs on Japan’s autos, as the two sides hammer out a trade deal.

Speaking to reporters in New York after a meeting with his counterpart U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Motegi also said he did not expect much of a delay from the goal of signing a trade agreement with the United States by the end of the month. (Reporting by David Lawder in New York, Linda Sieg and Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)