Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 26, 2019 / 3:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump not considering U.S. tariffs on Japanese autos 'at this moment'

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said that the United States would not imminently impose tariffs on auto exports from Japan.

At a press conference during a global summit in Biarritz, France, Trump was asked if he was still considering the levies. “Not at this moment, no, not at this moment,” Trump said. “It’s something I could do at a later date if I wanted to but we’re not looking at that.” (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Lisa Lambert in Washington; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below