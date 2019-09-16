Trump says U.S. reaches trade deal with Japan

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States has reached an initial trade agreement with Japan.

In a letter to Congress released by the White House, Trump said he intends to enter into the deal on tariff barriers in the coming weeks. He said he will also be entering into an executive agreement with Japan regarding digital trade.

Washington and Tokyo agreed to the core elements of a trade deal last month on the sidelines of a Group of Seven Summit, with Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saying they hoped to sign an agreement this month. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)