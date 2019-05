WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - The United States may finalize a trade agreement with Japan by the month’s end, White House adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.

Kudlow, speaking to reporters at the White House, did not give any further details about the possible deal with the U.S. ally. U.S. officials, meanwhile, are continuing to negotiate trade pact with Japan’s neighbor, China. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Dave Lawder and Makini Brice Writing by Susan Heavey)