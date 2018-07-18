FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 1:44 PM / in 2 hours

White House's Kudlow blames China's Xi for blocking U.S. trade deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser said on Wednesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping was “holding up” a deal to resolve a “significant trade dispute” between the United States and China.

Larry Kudlow, head of the White House Economic Council, also said that he expects European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to bring a “significant” trade offer to Trump when he visits Washington next week. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

