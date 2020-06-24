U.S moves to protect lobster industry, threatens tariffs on China

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump signed a memorandum aimed at protecting American lobster fishermen who have found export markets drying up, a senior White House adviser said on Wednesday, adding that China could end up facing new tariffs.

“If those purchase commitments are not met, the United States Trade Representative has been directed to use his discretion to impose ... reciprocal tariffs on the China seafood industry,” White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told reporters, referring to $150 million in purchase commitments Beijing made under the so-called Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu)