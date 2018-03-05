FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 12:17 PM / in 16 hours

France's Macron urges WTO action over U.S. steel tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - The European Union must take urgent action at the World Trade Organisation if the United States goes ahead with tariffs on steel and aluminum, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

Speaking after meeting Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Macron said the planned measures amounted to “economic nationalism” and nationalism was a war in which all sides lose.

“It is important in this context that the European Union reacts swiftly and proportionately within the WTO and in respect of the WTO,” Macron told journalists. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Brian Love)

