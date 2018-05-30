FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 2:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Macron calls for complete overhaul of world trade rules, WTO reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron urged the world’s biggest economic powers to start talks to reform the World Trade Organization to prevent current tensions from spiralling into trade wars.

“This is about a complete update of global competition rules,” Macron said in a speech on multilateralism at the OECD. “All sides always lose in a trade war.”

He said he would suggest starting talks with the EU, United States, China and Japan to reach a roadmap for the next G-20 meeting in Argentina at the end of the year. (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

