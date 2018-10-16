FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 6:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU trade chief says Trump rhetoric not helpful in tariff talks

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Tuesday some of the rhetoric coming from U.S. President Donald Trump was unhelpful while she was trying to make progress in trade talks with Washington.

“We have just started to discuss what sort of a trade agreement would be most advantageous for both sides. Such rhetoric is anything but helpful,” she told Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio in an interview published online.

She declined to set a deadline for the conclusion of trade talks with the United States but said she was trying not to lose time and reiterated that if the U.S. were to impose tariffs on cars from the EU, the bloc would have to react. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers)

