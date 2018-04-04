FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 4, 2018 / 5:13 PM / Updated a day ago

Tariffs not the solution for intellectual property theft - MEMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - A trade group representing U.S. auto parts makers said on Wednesday it supported stronger bilateral engagement between the United States and China and that tariffs were not the solution for intellectual property theft.

“We are concerned about the impact that tariffs will have on the ability of our 1,000 company members to remain competitive in a global marketplace,” said Ann Wilson, senior vice president of government affairs at Motor Equipment Manufacturers Association. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.