Argentina confirms deal with U.S. for no steel, aluminum tariffs

BUENOS AIRES, May 1 (Reuters) - Argentina and the United States have struck a deal to permanently lift steel and aluminum tariffs, Production Minister Francisco Cabrera said on Tuesday, confirming a statement from Washington.

The White House said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump postponed the imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, the European Union and Mexico until June 1 and reached deals for permanent exemptions for Argentina, Australia and Brazil.

Confirmation from Buenos Aires came Tuesday afternoon.

“After intense negotiations we reached an agreement with the government of the United States allowing Argentine aluminum and steel exports to be exempt from tariffs,” Cabrera said in a statement.

Trump on March 23 imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum but granted temporary exemptions to Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the EU, Australia and Argentina.

Trump also granted a permanent exemption on steel tariffs to South Korea as part of a revision of a free trade pact that he sharply criticized.