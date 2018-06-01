FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 8:35 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Canada files WTO challenge of US tariffs, to work with EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, June 1 (Reuters) - Canada filed a challenge to the U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum with the World Trade Organization on Friday and said it will request a Chapter 20 panel under the North American Free Trade Agreement on Friday in response to the U.S. move.

“These unilateral tariffs, imposed under a false pretext of safeguarding U.S. national security, are inconsistent with the United States’ international trade obligations and WTO rules,” Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

“Canada will closely collaborate with the European Union, which also filed a WTO challenge today, as well as with other like-minded countries, on opposing these tariffs,” she added. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese)

