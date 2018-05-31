German business groups call for firm EU response to U.S. tariffs

BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - Europe must respond firmly to a U.S. decision to move ahead with tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union, the DIHK Chambers of Commerce and the BDA employers group said.

“If the U.S. overrides international trade rules, then a strong, but above all, a joint strong EU response is required,” BDA President Ingo Kramer said in a statement.

DIHK President Eric Schweitzer said “everyone will lose out” from the U.S. decision. It was important to keep up dialogue with Washington, he said, adding: “If needed, countermeasures should be taken to strengthen the EU position.” (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers)