German minister urges EU unity in trade conflict with U.S.

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - A German minister urged European Union members to agree among themselves how to negotiate on trade with the United States after U.S. President Donald Trump decided to extend a temporary reprieve for the EU on steel and aluminium tariffs.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told Germany’s ARD television on Wednesday it was a difficult situation.

“We must therefore try to get to a fair solution in negotiations between the Europeans and Americans,” he said, adding to do that, EU states must also agree among themselves on how to proceed.

“Both are equally difficult,” said Altmaier. (Reporting by Gernot Heller Writing by Madeline Chambers)