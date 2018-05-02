FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 2, 2018 / 6:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

German minister urges EU unity in trade conflict with U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - A German minister urged European Union members to agree among themselves how to negotiate on trade with the United States after U.S. President Donald Trump decided to extend a temporary reprieve for the EU on steel and aluminium tariffs.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told Germany’s ARD television on Wednesday it was a difficult situation.

“We must therefore try to get to a fair solution in negotiations between the Europeans and Americans,” he said, adding to do that, EU states must also agree among themselves on how to proceed.

“Both are equally difficult,” said Altmaier. (Reporting by Gernot Heller Writing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.