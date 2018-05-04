FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018

Germany urges speedy EU talks to reach common position on U.S. tariffs

BERLIN, May 4 (Reuters) - EU member states should engage in intensive talks to reach a common position on how to respond to U.S. tariffs on metal imports should efforts to secure a long-term exemption fail, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.

“I can’t speak of timetables as this must be done at the European level,” the spokeswoman said. “It is clear that it is important that speedy talks are held in order to reach a common European position.”

Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Peter Graff

