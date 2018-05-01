Germany wants permanent U.S. tariffs exemption, deeper trade ties

BERLIN, May 1 (Reuters) - Germany has taken note of U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to postpone the imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs on the European Union and, in principle, still expects a permanent exemption, deputy government spokeswoman Martina Fietz said.

“Neither the European Union nor the United States can have an interest in an escalation (in tensions) in trade relations,” Fietz added in a statement. “Rather, both the U.S. and the EU would benefit from further deepening trade relations.”