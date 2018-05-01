FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
May 1, 2018 / 7:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany wants permanent U.S. tariffs exemption, deeper trade ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 1 (Reuters) - Germany has taken note of U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to postpone the imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs on the European Union and, in principle, still expects a permanent exemption, deputy government spokeswoman Martina Fietz said.

“Neither the European Union nor the United States can have an interest in an escalation (in tensions) in trade relations,” Fietz added in a statement. “Rather, both the U.S. and the EU would benefit from further deepening trade relations.”

Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.