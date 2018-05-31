FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 3:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany's Maas says our response to America First is "Europe United"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - Germany regards as “unlawful” a U.S. decision to move ahead with tariffs on aluminium and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

“Our response to ‘America First’ can only be: ‘Europe United’,” Maas said in a statement.

“We cannot understand the U.S. decision to impose punitive tariffs on steel and aluminium for the EU, and reject it. The EU is prepared to respond appropriately with corresponding countermeasures,” he added.

Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Maria Sheahan

