U.S. farm sector disappointed by Trump tariff plans -agriculture official

CHICAGO, June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. agriculture sector has been “disappointed” over President Donald Trump’s plans to impose tariffs on all Mexican goods, U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney said on Wednesday.

McKinney said on a call with reporters the sector would like trade to go back to normal after disputes with countries including Mexico and China. He added that he hoped Mexico would develop some solutions to curb illegal immigration and avoid the U.S. implementing a 5% tariff on June 10. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Writing by Caroline Stauffer Editing by Susan Thomas)