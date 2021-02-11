U.S. trade body rules that blueberry imports do not harm industry

WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled on Thursday that blueberry imports are not causing serious injury to domestic producers and will not recommend further action to reduce foreign supplies, in a win for Mexican exporters.

In recent years, U.S. producers have claimed damages from what they argue are unfair trade practices by Mexico’s large farm exporters, particularly fresh fruit growers who compete against American producers from politically influential states like Florida.

The ITC “has determined that fresh, chilled or frozen blueberries are not being imported into the United States in such increased quantities as to be a substantial cause of serious injury, or threat of serious injury, to the domestic industry,” the independent body said in its ruling.

The Mexican government praised the ruling in a statement, adding that its blueberry exports complement U.S. production and provide a benefit to consumers with year-round supply.

The ruling in the so-called Section 201 safeguard investigation ends for now the possibility of the U.S. government imposing duties on imported blueberries.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative had requested that the ITC initiate the case to determine whether the foreign supplies were hurting domestic growers.

The same law was used in 2018 by the Trump administration to impose tariffs and quotas on imports of washing machines and solar panels.

Mexico is one of the top three foreign suppliers of blueberries to the United States, along with Peru and Chile, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Last year, Mexico exported some 53,000 tonnes of fresh, frozen and processed blueberries valued at more than $355 million, according to agriculture ministry data.

Around 96% of the shipments were sent to the United States.

