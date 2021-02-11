U.S. trade body rules that blueberry imports do not harm industry

WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled on Thursday that blueberry imports are not causing serious injury to domestic producers and will not recommend further action to reduce foreign supplies.
In a statement following the decision, the Mexican government praised the ruling, adding that its blueberry exports compliment U.S. production and provide a benefit to consumers with year-round supply.
Reporting by David Lawder in Washington and David Alire Garcia in Mexico City
