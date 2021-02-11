Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Emerging Markets

U.S. trade body rules that blueberry imports do not harm industry

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled on Thursday that blueberry imports are not causing serious injury to domestic producers and will not recommend further action to reduce foreign supplies.

In a statement following the decision, the Mexican government praised the ruling, adding that its blueberry exports compliment U.S. production and provide a benefit to consumers with year-round supply.

Reporting by David Lawder in Washington and David Alire Garcia in Mexico City

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up