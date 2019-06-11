Cyclical Consumer Goods
U.S.-Mexico migrant deal includes regional asylum plan -document

WASHINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - The U.S.-Mexico migration agreement reached last week includes a regional asylum plan and Mexico’s commitment to examine and potentially change its laws, according to a copy held up to journalists by President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The deal lays out “a regional approach to burden-sharing in relation to the processing of refugee status claims to migrants,” the document said. A Reuters photograph of the folded document, taken as Trump held it up, allowed reporters to read parts of it. (Reporting by Leah Millis and Makini Brice Writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Grant McCool)

