Mexican foreign minister cites advances in U.S. immigration talks

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - Mexican officials have made some advances in their talks with U.S. officials to address the immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday after meetings at the U.S. State Department.

“We are going to continue talks this afternoon. We’re not done yet. I think we are advancing,” Ebrard told reporters in Spanish as he left the talks. Mexican officials will return later on Thursday for more discussions, he added. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Jason Lange; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)