"Negotiations over tariffs have started": Mexico's foreign minister

MEXICO CITY, May 31 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday that he had started negotiating with officials in Washington after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on imports of Mexican products.

Ebrard said on Twitter that he had spoken to Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the phone, and that he was about to board a plane to Washington to continue the negotiations.