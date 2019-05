MEXICO CITY, May 31 (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday that he would travel to Washington shortly to hold talks with U.S. officials to try to head off U.S. threats to impose tariffs on Mexican goods, calling Mexico’s treatment unfair.

“The treatment of Mexico is unfair and makes no economic sense for anyone,” Ebrard wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez Editing by Dave Graham)