Republican Senator predicts U.S. will not impose tariffs on Mexico

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Chuck Grassley, the Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, predicted on Wednesday that the United States and Mexico would strike a deal to avert tariffs President Donald Trump has threatened to impose on Mexican imports.

Grassley told reporters Mexican officials will offer a “long list of things” to avoid the duties in talks this week with their American counterparts, adding that he thinks a possible deal could be announced on Thursday night. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey)

