U.S. files labor complaint against Mexican factory under USMCA enforcement rules

Commuter buses are parked outside the Tridonex auto-parts plant, owned by Philadelphia-based Cardone Industries, in Matamoros, Mexico January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Daina Solomon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States asked Mexico on Wednesday to review whether workers at an auto parts factory were denied labor rights in the second labor complaint brought by the Biden administration under the new North American trade deal in less than a month.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said it made the request involving the Tridonex auto parts factory in the northern border city of Matamoros after the AFL-CIO union federation petitioned the agency to review the case over allegations that the factory denied workers collective bargaining and free association rights.