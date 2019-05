WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said in a television interview on Friday that he believes Mexico will respond “favorably” to U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand that the country stop illegal immigration or face ratcheting tariffs.

“I believe Mexico is going to respond very favorably and very quickly to this,” Navarro said in an interview with CNBC. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)