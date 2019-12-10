Pelosi: revised USMCA pact much improved from initial Trump version

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The revised United States Mexico Canada trade agreement reached between House Democrats and the White House improves U.S. President Donald Trump’s initial deal with new provisions targeting the environment and other areas, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday.

The new agreement also improves areas targeting workers’ rights, pharmaceuticals and enforcement provisions, Pelosi said at an event hosted by the Politico news outlet. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chris Reese)