Mexican president hopeful a deal with U.S. on tariffs can be reached

MEXICO CITY, June 5 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he is “optimistic” that talks in Washington aimed at averting across-the-board tariffs on Mexican exports to the United States can reach an agreement.

Lopez Obrador emphasized the need to maintain good relations while negotiating firmly with the Trump Administration in the spat over immigration in remarks during his regular morning news conference on Wednesday. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)