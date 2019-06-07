Mexico's Lopez Obrador bashes ratings downgrade of Pemex debt to 'junk'

MEXICO CITY, June 7 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday criticized the moves by credit rating agency Fitch to downgrade the debt of Mexican oil company Pemex to “junk” status and also downgrade Mexico’s sovereign debt.

“We respect their point of view, but feel they weren’t professional, they weren’t objective,” Lopez Obrador told reporters at his daily morning news conference.

On Thursday, Fitch changed Pemex’s credit rating from investment grade to speculative grade, or “junk”, with a negative outlook, a day after it downgraded Mexico’s sovereign debt. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon & Sharay Angulo; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Steve Orlofsky)