June 7, 2019

U.S. "very encouraged" by Mexican immigration proposals

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. officials were very encouraged by Mexican immigration proposals but there is still a long way to go as negotiators begin their latest round of talks on Friday, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff told Fox News.

“Yesterday they came back I think very open to those recommendations and so we’re very encouraged as to where the negotiations are going,” Pence aide Marc Short said. “But there frankly is still a long way to go.” He said negotiations were under way, with White House counsel Pat Cipollone leading talks for the Americans. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

