Mexico economy minister sees United States lifting metals tariffs soon

OTTAWA, May 14 (Reuters) - Mexico is close to negotiating a deal with the United States to lift tariffs on steel and aluminum that the Trump administration imposed last year, Economy Minister Graciela Marquez said on Tuesday.

Marquez told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp that she had the impression momentum against the punitive measures was building and said, “We are, I think, close to negotiating the lifting of the tariffs.” Canada, like Mexico, strongly opposes the sanctions. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)