Trump confirms Mexico deal includes plan for safe third country

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said his immigration agreement with Mexico includes a plan for ‘safe third country’ if other efforts to contain the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border fail.

Asked in a Fox News interview if the plan included the option if Mexico cannot stem the flow of Central American migrants headed for the United States, Trump said “It’s exactly right, and that’s what’s going to happen.” (Reporting by Makini Brice and Susan Heavey Editing by Nick Zieminski)