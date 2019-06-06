Pence says encouraged that Mexico is willing to do more on immigration

June 6 (Reuters) - Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday he was encouraged that Mexican officials were willing to do more to curb migration flows to the United States but it was up to President Donald Trump to decide if they went far enough to avert threatened tariffs.

Pence told reporters in York, Pennsylvania, that Trump wanted to see decisive action from Mexico and that the president would be the one to decide whether to impose tariffs on Mexican goods over the issue on Monday.

Pence said talks with Mexican officials, which started in Washington on Wednesday, would continue in the days ahead. (Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Writing by David Alexander)