WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and White House adviser Jared Kushner will head to Mexico on Tuesday as part of a push to finalize the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade pact, which has yet to be ratified by the U.S. Congress, according to media reports. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; editing by Jonathan Oatis)