Biomedicine protections to ease in USMCA trade deal-Mexican official

MEXICO CITY, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Protections for biomedicines will be reduced “drastically” in a new North American trade deal, according to Mexican deputy foreign minister Jesus Seade, the country’s chief negotiator for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

In a column for Mexican newspaper El Universal published on Wednesday, Seade said that “very high protection” for biomedicines will be “eased drastically”, adding that he could not give more details on the matter for now.