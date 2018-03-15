FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 2:36 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Mexico, Canada should be set to continue with NAFTA without U.S. -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 15 (Reuters) - Mexico and Canada should be ready to continue with a version of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) without the United States, the Mexican economy minister said on Thursday.

“You have to be ready to live with a NAFTA without the U.S.” Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said at the World Economic Forum on Latin America in Sao Paulo.

“NAFTA at risk of ending? No. NAFTA will continue between Canada and Mexico because at the end of the day, what is important is you send a message that you believe in free trade. The U.S. is the one that will decide to be in or out.” (Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

