Mexico expects U.S. to begin lifting tariffs with trade deal signing -McClatchy

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Mexico expects Washington to begin lifting steel and aluminum tariffs against Mexico later this month, when Canada, Mexico and the United States are slated to sign a revamped trade deal, the Mexican ambassador to the United States told McClatchy on Monday.

“It’s the expectation that by the time of the signing either a solution or a very clear track that gives enough certainty that a solution is coming,” Mexican Ambassador to the United States Geronimo Gutierrez said in an interview. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Eric Beech)