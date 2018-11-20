Basic Materials
November 20, 2018 / 1:18 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Mexico expects U.S. to begin lifting tariffs with trade deal signing -McClatchy

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Mexico expects Washington to begin lifting steel and aluminum tariffs against Mexico later this month, when Canada, Mexico and the United States are slated to sign a revamped trade deal, the Mexican ambassador to the United States told McClatchy on Monday.

“It’s the expectation that by the time of the signing either a solution or a very clear track that gives enough certainty that a solution is coming,” Mexican Ambassador to the United States Geronimo Gutierrez said in an interview. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.