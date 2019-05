Mexico finalizing new duties against United States, should be ready soon - minister

TORONTO, May 14 (Reuters) - Mexico is finalizing duties to impose on new U.S. products in retaliation for the Trump administration’s steel and aluminum tariffs and details should be available soon, Economy Minister Graciela Marquez said on Tuesday.

Marquez, speaking in Toronto after talks with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, said the new list would take economic and political considerations into account. She did not give details. (Reporting by Allison Martell, writing by David Ljunggren Editing by Alistair Bell)