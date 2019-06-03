Mexico remains hopeful it can reach a migration deal with U.S. as tariffs loom

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - Mexico can reach an agreement with the United States to resolve a dispute over migration that prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to threaten punitive tariffs, Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday.

Ebrard, speaking at a news conference, said if Washington imposed tariffs on Mexican imports it could be counterproductive to stopping immigration flows across the southern U.S. border. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Makini Brice; Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)