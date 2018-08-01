U.S., Mexico getting close to deal on autos content rules at NAFTA: Mexico

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug 1 (Reuters) - The United States and Mexico “are getting close” to a deal on the key issue of autos content rules at talks to renew the NAFTA trade pact, a senior Mexican official said on Wednesday.

Guillermo Malpica, head of the trade and NAFTA office for the Mexican government, also told reporters that the United States had started showing more flexibility last week on autos content and other topics at the negotiations, which have dragged on for almost a year. (Reporting by Joe White, writing by David Ljunggren)