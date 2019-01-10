Chinese official 'most likely' to visit in Jan for trade talks-U.S. Treasury Secy

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.s. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will “most likely” visit Washington later in January for trade talks.

“The current intent is that the Vice Premier Liu He will most likely come and visit us later in the month and I would expect the government shutdown would have no impact,” Mnuchin said, speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill.

“We will continue with those meetings just as we sent a delegation to China.” (Reporting by Chris Prentice Editing by James Dalgleish)