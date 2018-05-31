FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 31, 2018 / 6:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Steel, aluminum tariffs seen hurting U.S. economy - Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - The United States imposing steel and aluminum tariffs on the European Union, Canada and Mexico may boost some domestic metal products, but it will likely hurt the U.S. economy, Moody’s Investors Service said on Thursday.

“They would increase input costs for a range of manufacturers, potentially feed into overall price levels and may invite retaliatory measures that hurt certain U.S. exporters,” Moody’s Managing Director Atsi Sheth said in a statement. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.