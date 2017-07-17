FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. list of NAFTA goals "not earth-shattering" - Canada source
July 17, 2017 / 10:09 PM / a month ago

U.S. list of NAFTA goals "not earth-shattering" - Canada source

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, July 17 (Reuters) - Canada sees few surprises on the U.S.' list of goals for renegotiating NAFTA, given that many of them have already been aired publicly, a source familiar with Canadian government thinking said on Tuesday.

"It's not earth-shattering ... the issues addressed in this document have largely been forecast by the U.S. administration in recent months as priorities for them," said the source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

