FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
U.S. outlines priorities for NAFTA negotiations
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 17, 2017 / 8:49 PM / in a month

U.S. outlines priorities for NAFTA negotiations

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday outlined its priorities for renegotiating the NAFTA trade agreement and said it would focus on ensuring better access for U.S. goods exported to Canada and Mexico in order to reduce the U.S. trade deficit.

In the document sent to Congress for revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the administration would strive to eliminate unfair subsidies and market-distorting trade practices.

"Too many Americans have been hurt by closed factories, exported jobs, and broken political promises," Lighthizer said in a statement. "Under President Trump’s leadership, USTR will negotiate a fair deal." (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.