Kudlow: White House to work on USMCA enforcement amid Democrats' request

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - The White House will work on stronger enforcement mechanisms for its replacement NAFTA trade deal in response to requests from House Democrats, U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Friday.

The Trump administration is pushing Congress to pass the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which would replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement. Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, have called for some additional steps first. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Dave Lawder and Makini Brice Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)