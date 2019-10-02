Pelosi says progress made on USMCA trade pact, work left to do

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives’ Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday progress had been made toward securing congressional approval on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact, but stressed there was still work left to do.

“We are making progress on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement,” Pelosi told reporters. “When we can arrive at a place where not only do we have our issues addressed but that we have enforceability that will make it real for America’s families and farmers, then we can go down that path.” (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)