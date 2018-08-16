FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 4:56 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Top U.S. trade official sees NAFTA 'breakthrough' in days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Thursday said he hopes there will be a breakthrough in NAFTA trade talks in the next few days, as the U.S continues discussions over the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Lighthizer made the remarks at White House meeting of President Trump’s Cabinet. Trump told Lighthizer he was in no rush for a resolution over the pact: “We’re either going to do a fair NAFTA for us or we’re not going to do NAFTA at all.” (Reporting by Steve Holland Writing by Susan Heavey)

