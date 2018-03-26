FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 2:30 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

U.S. subsidiary of Russia's NLMK seeks exclusion from slabs tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - NLMK USA, a subsidiary of Russian steel producer NLMK, has applied for an exclusion from U.S. import tariffs on steel slabs, Robert Miller, NLMK USA’s chief executive, said in emailed answers to Reuters.

* “We requested an overall exclusion for slabs. Nothing country specific,” Miller said.

* The United States began charging import duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium from a list of countries from March 23. Russia is preparing a list of restrictions on imported products from the United States in response to U.S tariffs. (Reporting by Diana Asonova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Potter)

