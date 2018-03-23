FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 23, 2018 / 8:59 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Norsk Hydro sees limited impact from U.S. aluminium tariffs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, detail)

By Joachim Dagenborg

OSLO, March 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminum-maker Norsk Hydro said on Friday new U.S. tariff barriers on aluminium would have little direct impact on the firm.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Thursday that will impose tariffs on products such as steel and aluminium. The EU and some other allies were exempted from the tariffs, but non-EU member Norway was not on the list.

“From a Norwegian perspective, this will have a very limited effect on us,” said Hydro spokesman Halvor Molland, adding Hydro had “some exports” to the United States, but mainly from Germany, which is exempt, and from the Middle East, which is not.

Molland said unilateral tariff barriers outside the World Trade Organization system would be bad for the entire aluminum industry.

“You risk creating flows of trading that do not follow regular market mechanisms,” he said.

Norsk Hydro shares were down 0.65 percent, against an Oslo benchmark index down 0.97 percent. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, Editing by Gwladys Fouche and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.